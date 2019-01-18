Saints' Josh Hill: In line for more snaps

With Ben Watson tending to appendicitis, Hill is slated to be the Saints' top tight end for Sunday's NFC Championship Game versus the Rams, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Per Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com, the Saints have ruled out Watson, who so far has avoided surgery but won't be well enough to play this weekend. Hill regularly logged more snaps on offense than Watson for much of the season, but the former may garner most, if not all, of them Sunday. Still, expect the 28-year-old Hill to yield some snaps to Garrett Griffin and possibly Dan Arnold as a means to keep the corps fresh.