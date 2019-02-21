Saints' Josh Hill: Likely option for starting role

Hill (concussion) could be in play for the starting tight end spot entering the 2019 season, Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

This shouldn't come as much of a surprise given Benjamin Watson (appendicitis) has openly contemplated retiring following the team's NFC Championship loss to the Rams. Without a first-round pick this season as a result of a draft-day trade last year with the Packers, it seems likely the Saints will opt to use what remaining draft capital it has on improving other areas of need. The emergence of Dan Arnold and Garrett Griffin as potential depth options certainly will dissuade the Saints from investing premium resources on another tight end, but it's worth pointing out that despite playing the most offensive snaps of his six-year career, Hill only managed to record 16 receptions, 185 yards and a touchdown. Those figures would rise should he lock down a starting role, but it's difficult to project a substantial jump in production even with the No. 1 role all too himself as the Saints have been diligent about spreading the ball around to a variety of different targets in recent years.