Saints' Josh Hill: Limited again Thursday
Hill (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Hill hasn't put in a full practice yet this week, but the Saints haven't provided any indication he's in serious danger of missing the Week 15 matchup with the Jets. He'll likely serve as the Saints' top tight end in that contest, but that role hasn't translated to much fantasy value in recent weeks. Over his last five games, Hill has been targeted just seven times, hauling in five passes for 23 yards and a score.
