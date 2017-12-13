Saints' Josh Hill: Limited showing Wednesday
Hill (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Hill leads all Saints tight ends in offensive snap count in 2017, earning 52.1 percent versus 48.3 percent for Michael Hoomanawanui and 31.7 percent for Coby Fleener. Because Fleener is out for the season due to a concussion, Hill is the best bet to get in the act weekly as a receiver. However, he's posted more than 20 yards in a given game twice in 13 games this season, so he doesn't hold much sway in the fantasy realm.
