Saints' Josh Hill: Limited Wednesday

Hill (calf) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Hill didn't carry an injury tag heading into New Orleans' bye week, so his calf issue looks to be a new development. With Jared Cook (ankle) back practicing in full, Hill appears set for a depth role even in the event that he manages to shed his injury in time for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Falcons.

