Saints' Josh Hill: Logs limited practice Wednesday
Hill (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Larry Holder of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Hill was nursing this injury ahead of his last two games but was able to suit up come game time. The fifth-year pro has been an afterthought in this run-centric offense in 2017, accruing just 15 receptions for 117 yards and one touchdown in 15 games.
