Saints' Josh Hill: Loses yards in win

Hill lost two yards with his lone reception during Monday's 30-28 win over Houston.

Hill finished Monday with 32 snaps, just 10 fewer than Jared Cook, but finished with two fewer targets and 39 fewer yards. The Saints' offense is capable of attacking defenses in a different way each game, but with several established receivers, two dependable backs, Cook, and do-it-all Taysom Hill, Hill who hasn't topped three catches since Week 12 of 2016, shouldn't have a dependable number of passes thrown his way week to week.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories