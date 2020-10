Hill hauled in his lone target for a one-yard gain Monday in the Saints' 30-27 overtime win over the Chargers.

Hill has logged either one or two targets in the Saints' four games this season, and his role is unlikely to change as the season progresses. The veteran is valued for his prowess as a run blocker, which may be enough for him to consistently play ahead of Adam Trautman in two-tight end sets, or when starter Jared Cook substitutes out of games.