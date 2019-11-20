Saints' Josh Hill: Making progress

Hill (concussion) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Hill suffered a "mild" concussion Week 11 against the Buccaneers, and it's a positive sign that he's already returned to the field. It appears the veteran tight end has a good shot to suit up for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Panthers. If he can't clear the league's concussion protocol, though, Dan Arnold will serve as the secondary option to Jared Cook.