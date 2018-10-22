Saints' Josh Hill: Not targeted Week 7

Hill was not targeted in Sunday's win against the Ravens.

Hill caught his first touchdown of the season Week 5, but he returned to his role as a blocker in Baltimore following the Saints' Week 6 bye. While he should continue to split snaps with Ben Watson, Hill remains an afterthought in the passing game and should probably not be used in most fantasy leagues.

