Saints' Josh Hill: One catch in Week 3

Hill caught his only target for 17 yards in Sunday's win against the Falcons.

Hill actually out-snapped starting tight end Ben Watson (49 snaps vs. 45 snaps), but Watson was far more active in the passing game, making five catches for 71 yards. Hill should continue to see substantial playing time but he remains primarily a blocker and probably does not need to be owned in most fantasy leagues.

More News
Our Latest Stories