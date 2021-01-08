Hill (hand) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's wild-card round matchup with the Bears after practicing fully Friday, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Hill logged back-to-back limited sessions to start the week after missing the regular season finale with this injury, but he was able to shed his injury designation with a full session Friday. The backup tight end should take on his usual role Sunday, which consists primarily of blocking, though Hill is capable of chipping in the occasional catch. He had eight receptions and one touchdown in the regular season.