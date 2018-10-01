Saints' Josh Hill: Posts 63 yards in Week 4
Hill caught all three of his targets for 63 yards in Sunday's win against the Giants.
Hill had exactly one catch in each of the first three games of the season, so it's probably best to chalk up his big game as an outlier. While the sixth-year pro has some decent skills as a receiver, he is primarily deployed as a blocker in the Saints offense and can still be largely ignored in more fantasy leagues.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bell's Fantasy outlook
Le'Veon Bell is reportedly set to return to the Steelers during their Week 7 bye. Dave Richard...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football waiver targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it or not: Ridley over Julio?
Week 4 brought another wild week of football, what should you believe?
-
Week 4 reaction, early Week 5 waivers
There were a ton of points flying around the league Sunday, but it was the injuries that will...
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.