site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: saints-josh-hill-practicing-as-full-participant | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Saints' Josh Hill: Practicing as full participant
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 25, 2020
at
5:51 pm ET 1 min read
Hill (concussion) was a full practice participant Wednesday.
It's unclear if Hill has officially cleared the concussion protocol, but the fact he's practicing with no limitations is a sign he's nearing full clearance. The 30-year-old is on track to be available for Week 12.
More News
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
6D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
16D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10/13/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
08/21/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Answer 7 questions about the big game for $1,000, winner takes all.
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read