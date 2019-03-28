Saints' Josh Hill: Pushed down depth chart

The Saints' addition of tight end Jared Cook nudged Hill (concussion) down the depth chart.

In the wake of Ben Watson's (appendix) retirement, Hill was left as New Orleans' top incumbent tight end as the offseason kicked off, but free agency brought another veteran into the fold. Cook is coming off a career year in which he reeled in 68 of his 101 targets for 896 yards and six touchdowns in the Raiders' 23rd-ranked offense. Working with Drew Brees increases Cook's profile further, but also places a cap on Hill's relevance. Expect Hill to settle into a modest role, per usual, which has yet to yield a 200-yard campaign in six pro seasons.

