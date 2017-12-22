Saints' Josh Hill: Ready for Sunday
Hill (shoulder) does not have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Hill's snap share fell between 63.5 and 67.2 percent each of the past four weeks, but he'll probably take on some added playing time in the absence of top backups Michael Hoomanawanui (concussion) and Garrett Griffin (foot). There still isn't any reason to expect more than three or four targets, as the Saints have leaned heavily on Michael Thomas and their running backs with great success all season. The team also gets Ted Ginn (ribs) back in the lineup for Sunday's game.
