Saints' Josh Hill: Ready for training camp

Hill (leg) passed his physical and is anticipated to be ready for training camp, Herbie Teope of The Times-Picayune reports.

Hill is coming back from a broken fibula suffered in Week 13 of last year. The injury prevented him from participating in New Orleans' on-field work during the offseason, but the veteran is apparently ready to return now. In nine games last year, Hill caught 15 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown.