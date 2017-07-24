Saints' Josh Hill: Ready for training camp
Hill (leg) passed his physical and is anticipated to be ready for training camp, Herbie Teope of The Times-Picayune reports.
Hill is coming back from a broken fibula suffered in Week 13 of last year. The injury prevented him from participating in New Orleans' on-field work during the offseason, but the veteran is apparently ready to return now. In nine games last year, Hill caught 15 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown.
