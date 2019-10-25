Saints' Josh Hill: Replacing Jared Cook again

Hill's teammate Jared Cook (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Cook was inactive for a 36-25 win over the Bears last week, and Hill responded with his first touchdown of the year as well as a season-high 43 yards. However, Hill's Week 7 snap share (68 percent) wasn't much larger than his overall 2019 mark (59 percent), as the Saints also allotted more work for Dan Arnold and fullback Zach Line. As such, Hill doesn't profile as a reliable fantasy option, even against a Cardinals defense that's been notoriously bad at defending tight ends - 638 yards and eight touchdowns in seven games.