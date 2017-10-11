Saints' Josh Hill: Returns from concussion
Hill (concussion) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.
The Saints' bye week apparently gave Hill plenty of time to recover from the concussion he suffered in a 20-0 win over the Dolphins in Week 4. He's merely a complementary piece in the passing attack, having drawn just four targets in four games.
