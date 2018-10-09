Saints' Josh Hill: Scores first touchdown of season

Hill caught two passes for 24 yards, including a one-yard touchdown, in Monday night's win against the Redskins.

Hill (38 snaps) and Ben Watson (36 snaps) continue to see approximately equal playing time, though Watson has out-gained Hill in all but one of the team's first five contests. The touchdown was nice for those who rolled the dice on the former Idaho State Bengal, but Hill remains largely an afterthought in the Saints' passing game. With New Orleans on bye in Week 6, most fantasy owners should be seeking out other options.

