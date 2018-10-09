Saints' Josh Hill: Scores first touchdown of season
Hill caught two passes for 24 yards, including a one-yard touchdown, in Monday night's win against the Redskins.
Hill (38 snaps) and Ben Watson (36 snaps) continue to see approximately equal playing time, though Watson has out-gained Hill in all but one of the team's first five contests. The touchdown was nice for those who rolled the dice on the former Idaho State Bengal, but Hill remains largely an afterthought in the Saints' passing game. With New Orleans on bye in Week 6, most fantasy owners should be seeking out other options.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Trade Values Chart
Alvin Kamara and Julio Jones delivered Week 5 duds -- does it mean it's time to trade them?!...
-
Waiver Wire: Ajayi replacements at top
With Jay Ajayi set to miss the remainder of the season, there's a big opportunity in the Eagles'...
-
Experts: Worried about Kamara?
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings go on the record on six big Fantasy issues...
-
Week 6 Fantasy Football rankings, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
What you missed: Kamara takes backseat
Missed Monday Night Football? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need to know from...
-
Eagles have options to replace Ajayi
Jay Ajayi won't be able to help Fantasy owners anymore, but the Eagles have two young backs...