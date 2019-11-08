Play

Saints' Josh Hill: Sheds calf injury

Hill (calf) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's divisional contest against the Falcons.

Hill logged a trio of limited practice sessions this week, but it looks as though he'll suit up without any limitations Week 10. With top tight end Jared Cook also back to full health, however, Hill is set to resume operating in a reserve role with capped fantasy upside.

