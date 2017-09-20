Saints' Josh Hill: Snags three passes in loss
Hill caught all three of his targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 36-20 loss to New England.
Hill saw the field for 26 of the Saints' 65 offensive plays and has been on the field almost as much, 40.2 percent of offensive plays, as starter Coby Fleener, 50.4 percent. Fleener is definitely the more valuable of the two, emerging early this season as a quality red-zone target, and New Orleans' offense is not exactly worthy of wagon-hitching at this point. That said, the difference between Hill's playing time as the backup as compared to Fleener's is fairly unique.
