Saints' Josh Hill: Suffers concussion

Hill suffered a concussion during Sunday's 20-0 win against the Dolphins in London, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Hill, who left the game in first half, will have the luxury of a Week 5 bye before the Saints' next outing on Oct. 15. In the end, the severity of the concussion will determine his next appearance, but Coby Fleener and Michael Hoomanawanui will hold down the fort at tight end if an absence comes to pass.