Saints' Josh Hill: Supplants Fleener as starter

Hill was announced as the Saints' starting tight end ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Larry Holder of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Hill will move to the top spot on the depth chart ahead of Coby Fleener, who has seen his role in the offense diminish the past three weeks, earning just five combined targets over that span. While it won't take much for Hill to best Fleener's production, don't expect him to emerge as more than a lower-end fantasy option at tight end with the Saints' offense skewing more run-oriented than in recent seasons.