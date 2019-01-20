Saints' Josh Hill: Sustains concussion Sunday

Hill won't return to Sunday's NFC Championship Game versus the Rams due to a concussion, Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports.

The diagnosis is the result of a legal hit to Hill's helmet at the conclusion of a 24-yard catch and run in the first quarter. With Hill joining Ben Watson (appendicitis) on the sideline, the Saints' tight end corps has been whittled down to Garrett Griffin and Dan Arnold.

