Coach Sean Payton said Hill "tweaked" something and was forced to miss practice Monday, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but it appears serious enough to force him out of valuable practice time. The 30-year-old was a solid No. 2 option at tight end behind Jared Cook last season, racking up 25 catches for 226 yards and three scores. Expect the Saints to update Hill's status as needed as they prepare for the 2020 season.