Saints' Josh Hill: Tallies three yards
Hill caught his lone target for three yards in Sunday's 34-13 win over Carolina.
Sunday finally showed us what the Saints will look like this season when clicking on offense. It featured a lot of Michael Thomas, a fair bit of balance with their diverse backfield, but very little from the tight ends. Hill led New Orleans' tight ends with 37 offensive snaps on Sunday and even that didn't about to two thirds of all plays. Don't expect much from Hill moving forward.
