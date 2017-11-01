Saints' Josh Hill: Targeted four times
Hill snatched three of four passes for 29 yards in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Bears.
Hill's four targets were a season high while he matched season highs in catches and yards. It's not much, but Hill is probably the Saints' best option at tight end at this point. Coby Fleener has fallen off after some early season promise and Michael Hoomanawanui has never been much of a receiver. Hoomanawanui and Hill both got the start on Sunday, with Hill leading the Saints' tight ends with 40 offensive snaps to Hoomanawanui's 24 and Fleener's 16.
