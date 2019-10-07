Saints' Josh Hill: Totals 39 yards in win
Hill caught three of four targets for 39 yards in the Saints' 31-24 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.
Hill set a new season high with his 39-yard effort Sunday, though he continues to be used sparingly in the Saints' passing offense. Hill played behind Jared Cook, who went for 42 yards and a touchdown on six targets. Hill doesn't need to be owned outside of deeper leagues.
