Saints' Josh Hill: Totals 39 yards in win

Hill caught three of four targets for 39 yards in the Saints' 31-24 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Hill set a new season high with his 39-yard effort Sunday, though he continues to be used sparingly in the Saints' passing offense. Hill played behind Jared Cook, who went for 42 yards and a touchdown on six targets. Hill doesn't need to be owned outside of deeper leagues.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories