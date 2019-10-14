Saints' Josh Hill: Totals eight yards in win

Hill brought in one of two targets for eight yards in the Saints' 13-6 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Hill continues to operate behind Jared Cook as the No. 2 tight end, leaving him with few opportunities in the Saints' offense. He's compiled just 78 yards on nine receptions through six games and isn't on the fantasy radar outside of the deepest of leagues.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories