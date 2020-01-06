Saints' Josh Hill: Totals three yards in loss
Hill caught two of three targets for three yards in the Saints' 26-20 overtime loss to the Vikings on Sunday.
Hill was the recipient of back-to-back catches on one drive in Sunday's loss, and he remained quiet the rest of the afternoon. As has been the case throughout his seven-year career, Hill was sparsely involved in the Saints' offense all year, though he was still able to amass 25 receptions for 226 yards -- both career high marks.
