Saints' Josh Hill: Totals three yards in loss

Hill caught two of three targets for three yards in the Saints' 26-20 overtime loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

Hill was the recipient of back-to-back catches on one drive in Sunday's loss, and he remained quiet the rest of the afternoon. As has been the case throughout his seven-year career, Hill was sparsely involved in the Saints' offense all year, though he was still able to amass 25 receptions for 226 yards -- both career high marks.