Saints' Josh Hill: Two catches on Thursday night
Hill caught two passes on three targets for 14 yards in Thursday night's loss to the Falcons.
Hill was the intended end-zone target on Drew Brees' game-sealing interception with under two minutes left in the game but the tight end never had a chance on the play. Hill also managed to not fumble the ball -- something he had done each of the previous two weeks -- so that's a step in the right direction, but the Saints' starting tight end largely remains an afterthought in the passing attack.
More News
-
What you missed: Kamara goes down
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Podcast: Winning Week 14
What to do with Kareem Hunt, the Packers backfield, Andy Dalton and more in Week 14.
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Doctson
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Ingram good to go?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...