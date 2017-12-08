Saints' Josh Hill: Two catches Thursday night

Hill caught two passes on three targets for 14 yards in Thursday night's loss to the Falcons.

Hill was the intended end-zone target on Drew Brees' game-sealing interception with under two minutes left in the game but the tight end never had a chance on the play. Hill also managed to not fumble the ball -- something he had done each of the previous two weeks -- so that's a step in the right direction, but the Saints' starting tight end largely remains an afterthought in the passing attack.