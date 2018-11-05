Saints' Josh Hill: Two catches
Hill caught two passes for 10 yards in Sunday's win against the Rams.
Hill again saw more snaps than Ben Watson -- 55 snaps compared to 33 snaps -- but the latter continues to be the preferred option in the passing game, as Watson caught three passes for 62 yards and a touchdown. As a result, Hill remains off the fantasy radar in most leagues.
