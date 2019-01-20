Saints' Josh Hill: Under evaluation for head injury

Hill went to the locker room during Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Rams to be evaluated for a head injury, Jeff Duncan of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Hill took a legal hit to the helmet at the end of a 24-yard reception in the first quarter, looking dazed as he attempted to get to his feet. If he eventually is diagnosed with a concussion, the Saints will be down their top two tight ends with Ben Watson inactive due to appendicitis. Garrett Griffin and Dan Arnold are the team's remaining healthy options at the position.