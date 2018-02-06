Saints' Josh Hill: Undergoes surgery on finger
Hill recently underwent surgery to straighten out a finger on his left hand but is expected to be ready for the Saints' Organized Team Activities in the spring, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
A source familiar with Hill's situation said that the tight end's finger had been locked at a 90-degree angle prior to the procedure. There doesn't appear to be much concern about his recovery timetable given that the tight end was able to play through it this season, so Hill shouldn't face any limitations once offseason workouts begin.
