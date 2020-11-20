Hill (concussion) has been ruled out of Sunday's game versus the Falcons, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Hill suffered a concussion last week against the 49ers and didn't practice at all this week, so he'll remain in the league's five-step concussion protocol. Jared Cook and Adam Trautman are the only healthy tight ends on New Orleans' roster, so they may elevate either Garrett Griffin or Ethan Wolf from the practice squad before Sunday's game. Hill will look to return in Week 12 against the Broncos.