Saints' Josh LeRibeus: Lands on IR
LeRibeus (ankle) was placed on Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate Wednesday, Nick Underhill reports.
LeRibeus' injury situation escalated quickly. The veteran left guard suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's win over the Ravens, the severity of which has quickly landed him on IR. Andrus Peat is expected to return to the starting lineup against the Vikings in Week 8, so Cameron Tom will serve as his primary backup with LeRibeus out for the season.
