Saints' Josh Martin: Heading to New Orleans
Martin (concussion) signed a contract with the Saints on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Martin's only action last season came during Week 4 against Jacksonville. His 2018 campaign was unfortunately short-lived, as he sustained what would end up being a season-ending concussion in that game. Martin had just recovered from a concussion suffered in the Jets' final preseason game. The 27-year-old has spent most of his NFL career in a depth role, but he found meaningful reps as a starter with the Jets in 2017, logging 43 total tackles and 1.5 sacks over 14 games. Rapoport also notes that Martin could see some work at defensive end for New Orleans as well.
