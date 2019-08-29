Martin (concussion) had two solo tackles in Saturday's preseason game against the Jets.

Martin played only one game in 2018 with the Jets due to a concussion, but he appears healthy for the upcoming season. The 27-year-old has primarily work on special teams throughout his career, but he had 43 tackles (28 solo) and 1.5 sacks during the 2017 season in New York.

