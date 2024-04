The Saints selected Ezirim in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 239th overall.

Ezirim is still coming into his own as an offensive tackle. He began his career at Eastern Kentucky playing defensive line before flipping to the other side of the ball in 2022. He turned into a second-team All-American at the FCS level by the time he was done. Ezirim has tackle measurables at 6-foot-6, 329 pounds with 35-inch arms. If New Orleans can develop him, Ezirim could find footing in the league.