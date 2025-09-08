Head coach Kellen Moore said Monday that Blackmon (shoulder) could be sidelined "for a long time" and possibly the entire 2025 season, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Blackmon suffered the injury during Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Cardinals. Ian initially reported that Blackmon is feared to have suffered a torn labrum, which would put the 2020 third-rounder in jeopardy of missing the rest of the season. Jordan Howden (oblique) and Jonas Sanker would be the top candidates to start alongside Justin Reid at safety if Blackmon is sidelined.