Saints' Julian Blackmon: Could be done for 2025
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Kellen Moore said Monday that Blackmon (shoulder) could be sidelined "for a long time" and possibly the entire 2025 season, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Blackmon suffered the injury during Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Cardinals. Ian initially reported that Blackmon is feared to have suffered a torn labrum, which would put the 2020 third-rounder in jeopardy of missing the rest of the season. Jordan Howden (oblique) and Jonas Sanker would be the top candidates to start alongside Justin Reid at safety if Blackmon is sidelined.
More News
-
Saints' Julian Blackmon: Sustains shoulder injury•
-
Saints' Julian Blackmon: Officially headed to New Orleans•
-
Julian Blackmon: Finalizing deal with New Orleans•
-
Colts' Julian Blackmon: Tending to torn right labrum•
-
Colts' Julian Blackmon: Gets second interception of season•
-
Colts' Julian Blackmon: Solid in road loss•