The Saints placed Blackmon (shoulder) on injured reserve Saturday, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The first-year Saint sustained a torn labrum in the Week 1 loss to the Cardinals, so it's no surprise he moved to IR on Saturday. Blackmon was one of New Orleans' top defensive playmakers in Week 1, recording seven total tackles and one pass defended across 61 defensive snaps. With Blackmon likely out for the remainder of the season, Jonas Sanker projects to start at free safety.