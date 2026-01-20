The Saints re-signed Blackmon (shoulder) on a one-year deal Tuesday, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

The 27-year-old from Utah signed a one-year deal with the Saints last offseason but played in just one game in 2025 due to a shoulder injury. Blackmon appeared in 16 games for the Colts in 2024, recording 86 total tackles, including 0.5 sacks, and four passes defensed, including three interceptions. Now back with the Saints, the veteran safety will likely start alongside Justin Reid in 2026.