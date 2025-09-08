Blackmon (shoulder) is feared to have suffered a torn labrum in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Cardinals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapoport added that the Saints are still running tests on Blackmon's shoulder, but if the injury is confirmed to be a torn labrum, he's expected to miss the remainder of the season. The 27-year-old, who signed with the Saints in late July , played 100-percent of the team's defensive snaps in Week 1, recording seven total tackles and one pass defended. Jonas Sanker and Jordan Howden (oblique) are the most likely options to take over at free safety while Blackmon recovers.