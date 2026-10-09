Blackmon (shoulder) is listed as questionable against the Vikings on Sunday, Emily Leiker of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Blackmon was limited in practice all week due to a shoulder injury, which he likely picked up during the Saints' loss to the Falcons this past Monday. His status for Sunday's game may not known until the Saints announce their list of inactive players about 90 minutes before the 1:00pm ET kickoff. Jonas Sanker would be the top candidate to start alongside Justin Reid at safety if Blackmon is not cleared to play.