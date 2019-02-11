Saints' Justin Hardee: Re-ups with Saints
Hardee re-signed with the Saints on Monday, Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
Hardee logged 19 tackles, two passes defended and one interception across 16 games with the Saints during the 2018 regular season. Having now signed his exclusive-rights tender, the 24-year-old appears to be headed for another season as a depth cornerback and contributor on special teams.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Flacco to DEN: Does it matter?
What will trade acquisition Joe Flacco mean for the Broncos in Fantasy?
-
Hunt's outlook in Cleveland
Cleveland native Kareem Hunt will get a second chance with the Browns — but does it mean he'll...
-
Ranking nine new offensive coordinators
From long-time schemers to first-timers, the outlooks for the league's nine newest offensive...
-
How Zac Taylor will impact Bengals
Zac Taylor hasn't been around the NFL game very long and has barely more than one season's...
-
Super Bowl 53 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
2019 NFL Playoff Challenge best lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...