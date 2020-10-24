site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Saints' Justin Hardee: Will play Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Hardee (hamstring) has been cleared for Sunday's game versus the Panthers, Larry Holder of The Athletic reports.
Hardee missed one game but is ready to get back into the mix. He doesn't contribute on defense, but the Illinois product leads the team with four special-teams tackles.
