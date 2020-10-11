site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Saints' Justin Hardee: Won't play Monday
RotoWire Staff
Oct 10, 2020
Hardee was ruled out for Monday's game against the Chargers with a hamstring injury.
Hardee didn't participate at practice this week after sustaining the hamstring injury during Week 4. The 26-year-old has exclusively played special teams so far this season, so the defense is unlikely to be impacted by his absence.
