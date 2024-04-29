The Saints signed Herron on Monday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
New Orleans will be Herron's third NFL team over four seasons. He is now in line to compete for a roster spot among a Saints offensive line that is retooling after a disappointing season last year.
